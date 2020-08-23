School district asks parents to sign agreement not to watch virtual classes

A Tennessee school district asked parents to sign a form agreeing not to eavesdrop on kids’ virtual classes. They say they are concerned parents could overhear confidential information. Understandably, it has a significant number of parents upset.

Perhaps teachers should sign an agreement to not say anything confidential online.

Rutherford County Schools reversed their authoritarian request after parents voiced their concerns. Now they are allowing parents to tune in with permission from the teacher but they can’t record the classes, Fox News reports.

“It’s ridiculous. It’s so hypocritical because they’ve been data mining our children for years, compliments of common core,” Laurie Cardoza-Moore, founder of Proclaiming Justice to the Nations, said on “Fox & Friends Weekend” Saturday.

“What are they trying to hide? What is the problem? Why won’t they let us sit in?” the homeschool mom of five asked.

“Obviously, because they are teaching our children propaganda that they should not be teaching,” she said. “They are trying to socialize our children.”

She added: “We have had a major problem in education, not just here in Tennessee, but across the country where they are indoctrinating our children with propaganda.”

It’s a brave new world.

