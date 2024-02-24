Outrageous! Judge Engoron’s Ruling Was Filed Today

The clerk in Manhattan Supreme Court officially filed Judge Arthur Engoron’s February 16 ruling against Trump and his former top executives today. Donald Trump’s attorneys requested a month’s delay, and the communist judge refused.

The total amount is more than $454 million with interest. This will increase by $87,500 daily until Trump pays.

Trump has said he will appeal the ruling but can’t even appeal without putting up the cash. What the Hell!

New York Attorney General Letitia James has vowed to seize Trump’s assets, including his buildings in New York, if he cannot pay.

This is communism.

Anti-Trump Democrat politician Letitia James worked hand in glove with Judge Engoron to violate Trump’s civil rights through show trial proceedings for non-crimes! Worst judicial abuse in American history! pic.twitter.com/QdDhV7uQiq — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) February 22, 2024

And people complain about Putin. What about these people? How are they different?

