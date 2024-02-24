Outrageous! Judge Engoron’s Ruling Was Filed Today

By
M Dowling
-
2
44

The clerk in Manhattan Supreme Court officially filed Judge Arthur Engoron’s February 16 ruling against Trump and his former top executives today. Donald Trump’s attorneys requested a month’s delay, and the communist judge refused.

Judge Engoron

The total amount is more than $454 million with interest. This will increase by $87,500 daily until Trump pays.

Trump has said he will appeal the ruling but can’t even appeal without putting up the cash. What the Hell!

New York Attorney General Letitia James has vowed to seize Trump’s assets, including his buildings in New York, if he cannot pay.

This is communism.

And people complain about Putin. What about these people? How are they different?




2 Comments
Canadian Friend

Canadian Friend
1 minute ago

People complain about Putin because the MSM brainwashes them and distracts them from the real issues.

such as the open border and all those criminal judges and attorney and prosecutors who bend the law or ignore the law to better persecute an innocent man.

Peter B. Prange

Peter B. Prange
45 minutes ago

And if he wins the appeal will he be paid $87,500 daily interest on the money they held?

And there is the question of unreasonable fines and seizures.
Could this eventually wind up in the US Supreme Court? And how many years would that take?

