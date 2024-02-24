Dem DOJ Begins Criminal Prosecution of Opposition Journalists

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

“War is Peace,” “Freedom is Slavery,” and “Ignorance is Strength” ~ Ministry of Truth

Steve Baker

Biden’s DOJ will arrest and prosecute Independent Media journalist Steve Baker for the crime of telling the truth about January 6. And we complain about Russia.

The corrupt DOJ has to do this to diminish the impact of his reporting. They also want to discourage anyone who tries to tell the truth.

Can you think of other reasons they are doing this? We can’t address the crime yet because we don’t know the charges, but it is about his J6 reporting.

They likely don’t like the truth about the J6 bomber.


