Dem DOJ Begins Criminal Prosecution of Opposition Journalists

“War is Peace,” “Freedom is Slavery,” and “Ignorance is Strength” ~ Ministry of Truth

Biden’s DOJ will arrest and prosecute Independent Media journalist Steve Baker for the crime of telling the truth about January 6. And we complain about Russia.

Biden administration has begun the criminal prosecution of opposition journalists. Steve Baker (@TPC4USA) of @TheBlaze now faces charges for covering the violence of J6. Steve has been the most careful, meticulous, detailed journalist uncovering @CapitolPolice wrongdoing. https://t.co/OYgLE8kN4p — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) February 24, 2024

The corrupt DOJ has to do this to diminish the impact of his reporting. They also want to discourage anyone who tries to tell the truth.

Can you think of other reasons they are doing this? We can’t address the crime yet because we don’t know the charges, but it is about his J6 reporting.

Misdemeanors? For what? Terrorism? Is there such a thing as misdemeanor terrorism charges? 60 other journalists entered the Capitol on J6. Do we all have to see the world through the same prism? Here we go. Game on. I will not take a plea deal. — Steve Baker – TPC (@TPC4USA) February 24, 2024

They likely don’t like the truth about the J6 bomber.

The only thing not explosive about newly released DNC footage from J6 seems to be the actual pipe bomb! Two of three DNC surveillance cameras panned away from bomb squad response on J6 according to @theblaze's Steve Baker (@TPC4USA). pic.twitter.com/odQJMXT1pi — The Absolute Truth with @EmeraldRobinson (@AbsoluteWithE) February 20, 2024

