Democrats Are Still More Popular Than President Putin

Of all the NBC poll results, the most hopeful is the 27% positive approval rating for the Democrat Party, which has adopted an authoritarian, centralized government approach on every issue. CNN has them at 29%, coming off the worst president since Jimmy Carter.

It only makes Democrat leaders fall back more on their hate tactics. Right now, they are making a crisis out of a no-never-mind glitch that allowed Jeffrey Goldberg into a Signal chat. Those tactics and their media don’t seem to be succeeding in destroying their opponents.

President Trump’s approval rating is 47%. Democrats’ positive image rating fell to just 27%. They exceeded President Putin and even fell below Congress, which hit 29%.

NBC POLL: More Americans believe the country is on the right track under President Trump than at any point since 2004.pic.twitter.com/XLVNJOKZ1U — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 16, 2025

Democrats Are Sinking Due to Bad Policies

AOC and Bernie Sanders are doubling down, with the media praising AOC as a new Democrat Party star. The duo held a Fighting the Oligarchy tour, with tens of thousands in attendance, seemingly the same radicals attending all the protests. Ironically, the oligarchy is them.

Another rising star is ghetto trash talker Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who grew up privileged and is praised for her outspoken vulgarities and push for violence. Her birthday wish on March 29 is to “take down” Elon Musk, who is trying to save our bloated government from bankruptcy. He isn’t cutting services. He is cutting redundancies, waste, and fraud.

Hopefully, the Democrat Party, as it is not constituted, either goes back to center or goes the way of the Federalists who came up with the idea of judicial review.

Democrats want an abortion dictatorship. If you’re pro-life and protest, you’ll be marked for arrest.

What else do they want? Democrats want full control of speech to silence those who disagree. They hate states’ rights, the Electoral College, the Second Amendment, and privacy rights, and they want to stack the Supreme Court with leftist partisans.

They like to use minority judges to cancel their opponent’s mandate. Ironically, they have full control of media and education, but people still don’t want them.

Under their vision of all control centralized in D.C., states have no rights, and parents have no rights. Unelected bureaucrats have rights, and no one is accountable.

Democrats are now the DC Cartel pushing war with Russia and fighting for a democracy where only the elites have power.

Male and Female Disparities

The NBC poll also found that there is a vast disparity between white non-college-educated men and white women who are college-educated.

White women seem to like the anti-white racism of DEI or don’t understand it. Identity politics cannot exist with our Constitution. However, the majority of white women did vote for Donald Trump.

Kamala Harris has the same popularity with women as JD Vance. How is that possible?

New NBC poll: A 71-point net difference between white non-college-educated men and white-college educated women in opinions on DEI. Also interesting: College-educated women (slightly) dislike Musk more than Trump. pic.twitter.com/9wQgNXhlST — i/o (@alkonata) March 19, 2025

When I saw this on US News, I thought it was a joke.

Americans are also wary of Trump’s connections to Russia, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll of 1,422 U.S. adults conducted this week. Reuters said 56% of respondents – which included 89% of Democrats and 27% of Republicans – agreed with a statement that Trump was too close to Moscow.

They polled Democrats to get that response, not simply Americans.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email