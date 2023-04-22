Overwhelmed, ICE Is Looking Into Virtual Arrests to Help With Catch & Release

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is looking into “virtual” arrests. They need a solution for their growing backlog of unprocessed illegal immigrants.

Deputy Director of ICE Tae Johnson told the House Appropriations Committee on April 18 that his agency has been overloaded with work due to the unprecedented influx of illegal immigrants along the U.S. border with Mexico over the past two years.

As a result, illegal aliens are released without legal papers. They aren’t getting their “Notices to Appear.”

Johnson told Congress that ICE has to expedite the process in the most backlogged cities.

The “virtual arrest” option was one such initiative Johnson said ICE was pursuing.

Johnson cited “a request to the Hill to give us the authority that we can actually serve it virtually and agree to have people accept their documents electronically.”

@ICEgov is considering the use of “virtual” arrests in order to address their growing backlog in processing illegal aliens, an #ICE official told Congress. In some cities like #NYC & #SanAntonio, backlogs go as far as 2035. https://t.co/fTlx64hVoy pic.twitter.com/6c7HRJPG9l — Joseph Lord (@JosephLordSC) April 19, 2023

ICE is only using 73% of its illegal migrant detention beds due to COVID-era rules, ICE Deputy Dir. Tae Johnson told Congress. Asked what ICE needs to enforce the law, Johnson said, “More beds than probably exist in the public sector.”

Questioning Tae Johnson, Acting Director of ICE, on the fentanyl flooding across our southern border. Watch the full question series here: https://t.co/blxhHpuJwU pic.twitter.com/WqBeM3EgW8 — Rep. Dan Newhouse (@RepNewhouse) April 19, 2023

ICE acting director Tae Johnson told lawmakers that officials discussed restarting family detention but that there are no imminent plans to do so: “At this time, there’s certainly no plan to restart family detention in any way, shape or form.”

