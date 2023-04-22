YouTube Locks Charlie Kirk Out of His Account for a Week

Charlie Kirk is locked out of his YouTube account for a week because he questioned gender ideology. He told the truth and said gender ideology is a delusion.

You can’t change your gender because you will it or say it.

Anyone who wants to pretend they are another gender should go for it but don’t try to make the rest of us lie and pretend that person changed his/her gender.

Five prominent accounts were silenced this week:

I am LOCKED OUT of YouTube for a week for saying that Transgender people suffer from a mental delusion. Follow me on Rumble, where you can still say things that are true. https://t.co/pMsb29vS3B — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 21, 2023

Don’t be afraid to speak out if you agree that gender ideology is a delusion. It’s silence that lets the lie prevail.

Tenets of Gender Ideology listed out by @buttonslives pic.twitter.com/48FneFMPTY — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) April 22, 2023

The administration is doubling down on the mass delusion of gender ideology by inviting people into the country who are under the delusion.

Professor Jonathan Turley noted in tweets today that seriously mentally ill and any transgender, queer, intersex, etc. persons coming in illegally will not be detained. All they have to do is say they are.

…It would also exempt those with serious mental illness from being detained. Notably, it only requires that someone “identify” as bisexual or other protected category to avoid detention. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 21, 2023

Related