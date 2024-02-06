Owned by China? 160 Chinese Communists Coming Through Daily

A CBP source told Fox News reporter Bill Melugin there were more than 6,600 migrant encounters at the southern border yesterday, including 160 Chinese nationals apprehended in the San Diego sector. They have often seen more than 100 Chinese per day in recent weeks. Arizona and California continue to see the majority of illegal crossings.

Even 6,600 a day is 2.4 million a year. The Senate’s proposed border bill would allow almost all of them to come through and become Democrat voters. The 160 Chinese nationals are nearly 54,000 in a year in one sector alone.

These are only the ones we know about. The figures ignore the northern border, which has heated up. It ignores those flying in and gotaways. Some are coming by boat.

They are coming in all over the southern and northern border. In any case, just considering this, Chinese Communists will vote in our elections, determining our future. China owns Biden.

In other news, Mexico has suspiciously shut down two areas of the border, putting his Guardia Nacional in the area as the election nears. Border reporter Anthony Aguerro asks, “What exactly did the Biden Regime work out with Mexico for this?”

Breaking News Mexico has set up their “Guardia Nacional” (National Guard) at the Jacumba, California southern border… What exactly did the Biden regime work out with Mexico in exchange for this? pic.twitter.com/KhJuI9y04q — Anthony Aguero Live (@AgueroForTexas) February 5, 2024

