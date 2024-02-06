Beloved Country Star Has Died at 62

By
M Dowling
-
1
25

Country music icon Toby Keith dead at 62: ‘Fought his fight with grace and courage.’

His family posted a statement.

“Toby Keith passed away peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family,” the statement read.

“He fought his fight with grace and courage,” it continued. “Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

In June 2022, he announced he had stomach cancer.

He will be greatly missed.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Shift
Guest
Shift
2 minutes ago

RIP Toby, we had some great times together

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz