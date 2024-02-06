Beloved Country Star Has Died at 62

Country music icon Toby Keith dead at 62: ‘Fought his fight with grace and courage.’

His family posted a statement.

“Toby Keith passed away peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family,” the statement read.

“He fought his fight with grace and courage,” it continued. “Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

In June 2022, he announced he had stomach cancer.

He will be greatly missed.

Country Music Legend Toby Keith dead at 62 after battle with cancer. A truly unforgettable performance by Toby of “Don’t Let The Old Man In” at the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards. #RIPTobyKeith pic.twitter.com/ACK7etdkco — Eddie (@ICU1010) February 6, 2024

