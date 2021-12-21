Tucker Discusses the “Pedo Outbreak” at CNN

















A Don Lemon accuser claims CNN is full of predators and perverts. Given the two recently discovered pedos and a whole lot of firings, one must wonder what is going on at CNN. That’s the network that enthusiastically blasted Fox non-stop for years and is trying to get Tucker fired.

Tucker had a chance to return the favor by discussing what is going on at CNN which he says is a “pedo outbreak.”

There’s a pedo outbreak over at CNN pic.twitter.com/nFLhxKoNTR — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 21, 2021

Related















