Tucker Discusses the “Pedo Outbreak” at CNN

By
M Dowling
-
0

A Don Lemon accuser claims CNN is full of predators and perverts. Given the two recently discovered pedos and a whole lot of firings, one must wonder what is going on at CNN. That’s the network that enthusiastically blasted Fox non-stop for years and is trying to get Tucker fired.

Tucker had a chance to return the favor by discussing what is going on at CNN which he says is a “pedo outbreak.”


