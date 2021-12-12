PA Election Workers Hide “Derogatory” Records

















A new whistleblower video shows Pennsylvania election workers discussing ways to hide derogatory information about the management of the November 2020 election.

No one has been minding the store.

The Federalist obtained a video from a whistleblower, one of many she took in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. What you see in the clip are election workers discussing ways to hide from the public “derogatory” information about the management and administration of the November 2020 election.

The videos are part of a lawsuit filed last month against county officials.

In that lawsuit, Delaware County residents Ruth Moton, Leah Hoopes, and Gregory Stenstrom, as well as the Friends of Ruth Moton campaign, alleged former Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, Delaware County, the Delaware County Board of Elections, and more than a dozen individual election officials destroyed election records and conspired to do so, to hide violations of election law.

Among other violations, the suit claims defendants failed to reconcile votes after the polls closed as required by law. The lawsuit concentrates on fraud and the cover-up.

Watch two clips:

