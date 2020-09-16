PA Judge slams ‘peaceful protesters’ with $1 million bail each

A judge threw the book at the rioters, uh, I mean ‘peaceful protesters’ burning and smashing things in Lancaster. The Lancaster, PA agitators were protesting the shooting death of a man attempting to kill an officer with a knife. Last year, the now-deceased Ricardo Munoz, who was black.

On Tuesday, a Pennsylvania judge hit several protesters bail of $1 million each.

THE ‘PEACEFUL PROTESTERS’

Lancaster police arrested more than a dozen people and one juvenile after riots broke out about 3 a.m. on Monday, prompting police to fire tear gas to disperse the mobs.

Twelve adults — Jamal Shariff Newman, 24; Barry Jones, 30; Frank Gaston, 43; Yoshua Dwayne Montague, 23; Matthew Modderman, 31; Talia Gessner, 18; Kathryn Patterson, 20; Taylor Enterline, 20; T-Jay Fry, 28; Dylan Davis, 28; Lee Alexander Wise, 29; Jessica Marie Lopez, 32 — face a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges, including arson, riot, institutional vandalism and criminal conspiracy.

A 16-year-old boy was also busted on riot, disorderly conduct, possession of instruments of crime, possession of a small amount of marijuana, propulsion of missiles onto a roadway, and institutional vandalism.

Magisterial District Judge Bruce A. Roth set bail for nine of the defendants — Newman, Jones, Montague, Modderman, Gessner, Patterson, Enterline, Fry, and Davis — at $1 million apiece. None were able to post bail.

MARXISTS SCREAM ‘MEDICS’

The Marxist social justice advocacy group Lancaster Stands Up claimed Patterson and Enterline were working as a “medics” at the Munoz protest when they were arrested, The Post reported. “‘The absurdly high bail amounts indicate that what we’re seeing is not a measured pursuit of justice, but a politically motivated attack on the movement for police reform and accountability,’” the group tweeted.

The left claims rioters are medics or press to keep the rioters from getting arrested.