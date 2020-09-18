PA Supreme Court allows late mail-in voting & drop boxes

The Pennsylvania supreme court is helping to corrupt the vote this November. They will allow ballots to come in three days after the election. They want to make sure President Trump doesn’t have an Election Day. This is ridiculous. There is so much time with early voting.

The court extended the deadline for accepting mail ballots, will allow voters to submit their ballots through drop boxes, and removed the Green Party’s candidate for president from the ballot.

Mail ballots will now be accepted if they are received by 5 p.m. on the Friday after the election and were either postmarked by Nov. 3 or there is no evidence to suggest they were sent after Election Day. Previously, mail ballots had to be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

This will end up as something resembling the ballot harvesting we saw in Orange Country. The opportunities for corruption are massive.

Democrats are evil. They care nothing for our Constitution or the sanctity of the ballot box. All they care about is having a permanent electoral majority so we can eventually be under the rule of tyrants in each state with the grand tyrant ruling them from DC.

If this happened in Russia, we’d be mocking them. That’s to say nothing of the chaos from millions of these ballots coming in from all over. There will be little opportunity to check for fraudulent ballots.

Democrats picked a few months before the election to change the rules. It’s obvious we can vote in person without getting COVID.

More Democrats are expected to vote by mail than Republicans, in part because President Trump for months “has seeded doubts, without any evidence, about the integrity of mail ballots,” NPR said disingenuously.

You would have to be a complete idiot to not notice it’s subject to fraud. Iowa never came up with a legitimate count. And what about Paterson, New Jersey?

This is a disaster.

And about that Green Party candidate

The court’s decision to prevent the Green Party candidate, Howie Hawkins, from appearing on the ballot, could also help Democratic nominee Joe Biden. In 2016, President Trump won Pennsylvania by 44,000 votes. Green Party candidate Jill Stein received nearly 50,000 votes. Earlier this week, Wisconsin’s Supreme Court also ruled that Hawkins will not be on the state’s ballot this fall.