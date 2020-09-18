Biden hunts for the word ‘mailboxes’ while pushing a conspiracy theory

By
M. Dowling
-
0

While trying to push the USPS conspiracy theory that the administration is stealing mailboxes, Biden couldn’t remember the word, ‘mailboxes.’

“Those places to mail your ballots,” is what he said instead. [You know, the thing, you know the thing]

Watch:

Yeah, baby, this is the one I want for President! [What did he say in the clip below? Something about bringing manufacturing back to America after he sent it abroad, mostly to China? And it was his partner in crime Barack who said those jobs are never coming back!]

Watch:

He doesn’t think the Green New Deal, which is laughably absurd and will destroy our country, goes too far.

Watch:

When he thinks the cameras aren’t rolling, he doesn’t social distance. That is all for show.

Watch:

Here is more of unscripted, brain-injured Joe:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply