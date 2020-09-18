Biden hunts for the word ‘mailboxes’ while pushing a conspiracy theory

While trying to push the USPS conspiracy theory that the administration is stealing mailboxes, Biden couldn’t remember the word, ‘mailboxes.’

“Those places to mail your ballots,” is what he said instead. [You know, the thing, you know the thing]

Watch:

Joe Biden pushes the “Trump is stealing the Mailboxes” Conspiracy Theory — Forgets the word Mailbox pic.twitter.com/Uhy7kpuBxE — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 18, 2020

Yeah, baby, this is the one I want for President! [What did he say in the clip below? Something about bringing manufacturing back to America after he sent it abroad, mostly to China? And it was his partner in crime Barack who said those jobs are never coming back!]

Watch:

Man, this guy is just so hard to follow pic.twitter.com/TR5VxX2AUp — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 18, 2020

He doesn’t think the Green New Deal, which is laughably absurd and will destroy our country, goes too far.

Watch:

Joe Biden: The Green New Deal is “not too much” No wonder he made Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez the architect of his climate task force. pic.twitter.com/eECg8sTlHu — America Rising (@AmericaRising) September 18, 2020

When he thinks the cameras aren’t rolling, he doesn’t social distance. That is all for show.

Watch:

Social distancing only when the cameras are rolling

pic.twitter.com/AuDIWuH1YS — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 18, 2020

Here is more of unscripted, brain-injured Joe:

Joe Biden: “Cause if you could take care, if you were a quartermaster, you can sure in hell take care runnin’ a, you know, a department store uh, thing, you know, where, in the second floor of the ladies department or whatever, you know what I mean?” pic.twitter.com/tAAK2XbhrE — Ella Mizrahi (@EllaMizrahi12) September 15, 2020