PA voter fraud hearing: odd spikes, 50K votes missing, no chain of custody

We desperately need legitimate media. The MSM didn’t cover this hearing. They generally won’t report anything they disagree with, which is anything to the right of socialism. The following is from an off-site hearing by Republican senators in Pennsylvania. They are reporting USB cards with 50,000 votes were missing, there is no chain of custody for an entire county, there were odd spikes, poll workers were barred from observing, and more.

The man in the clip below wasn’t allowed in to the counting room to observe, and he’s a poll watcher. Why wasn’t he allowed into the room? Usually, they only do this because they are up to no good.

Just heard this guy testify in the PA hearing. He said they refused to let him in a Philadelphia poll location and to watch @willchamberlain’s video which proves it. pic.twitter.com/m2hgEwuPY0 — Mint Chip (@MintChipMusic) November 25, 2020

That poll worker testified at the hearing in the last video of the full hearing below.

Here is some of the testimony:

.@RudyGiuliani: Of the 600K votes added during curious “spikes” in PA, how many went to Biden? Witness: “I think our figures were about 570-some-odd-thousand.” “And how much for Trump? Witness: “I think it was a little over 3,200.” *crowd erupts in gasps, laughter* pic.twitter.com/jV3BOI3qY2 — The First (@TheFirstonTV) November 25, 2020

Data scientist testifies to missing USB cards.

Here’s a quick blast of videos from the last hour or so of the special off-site hearing from Republican Senators in Pennsylvania. Data Scientist from Delaware County told that 47 USB cards are missing with 50K votes.

2/ pic.twitter.com/k9SCzdkHtZ — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) November 25, 2020

All chain of custody is gone in Delaware County. This is massive, and there is no remedy for the President:

Witness: “All chain of custody laws are gone in Delaware County.”

2/ pic.twitter.com/aDJXbQINlZ — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) November 25, 2020

No procedures followed:

More from this witness

3/ pic.twitter.com/jfgpXEEm7B — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) November 25, 2020

Charts (This drew laughter):

Here are some of the charts we highlighted reproduced for this panel.

4/ pic.twitter.com/WMjAssA2Ba — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) November 25, 2020

Sad to see how few media outlets here to cover this hearing in Pennsylvania. This is a hearing where witnesses are detailing multiple accounts of election fraud. Our media is a complete joke. This is why @RSBNetwork exists. pic.twitter.com/xDO7n34CCN — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) November 25, 2020

Right Side Broadcasting does do a good job. You can watch the full hearing here: