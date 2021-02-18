Pagan Bette Midler says God is punishing senators with the Texas freeze









God or gods are punishing Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn for not acknowledging right away that Biden won the election in 2020.

The “Hocus Pocus” star and Trump-hater said she feels for the people who are suffering but that the storm could be God’s way of getting revenge on the two GOP lawmakers.

“If this isn’t payback, I don’t know what is,” she wrote.

Bette Midler loves God or gods. In The Washington Post in 1991, she said, “My father was an atheist, but I love God. My husband was raised an atheist, too, German atheist. We don’t practice any formal religion. I’m raising my kid definitely to believe in God. But we talk about all the gods. We’re very interested in the gods as a group.”

In other words, she’s a pagan.

On London attacks, Midler said, “Men and religion are worthless.”

The partisan, hard-left Democrat has tweeted anti-Republicanisms furiously over the years. She called Cornyn and Cruz, “the most inept Senators.” The tweet questioned their request for disaster relief amid Uri despite the fact that both men voted against federal aid during Hurricane Sandy.

Cruz said the problem with the Hurricane Sandy bill was the pork.

“The problem with that particular bill is it became a $50 billion bill that was filled with unrelated pork.”

THE PAGAN’S TWEET

God, or is it ‘gods,’ don’t like Cruz and Cornyn. The gods must be progressives then.

“Inept” is the wrong word. “Hateful”, “Vicious”, “Cruel” might all apply. I feel for the people suffering thru this weather, but #God doesn’t seem to like #TedCruz or #JohnCornyn. These two also never recognized that #Joe won. If this isn’t payback, I don’t know what is. https://t.co/58nrn22cxF — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) February 17, 2021

Related