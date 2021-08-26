Pakistan wants to ‘work’ with the US while accused of helping the Taliban

















The Democrat Party in the US has insisted on funding Pakistan even as they helped fund the Taliban. They do it to keep them from falling into terrorist hands, but are they terrorists themselves?

Asfandyar Bhittani, a Pashtun asks: “Did Pakistan tell the Afghan National Army not to fight? Did Pak tell Ashraf Ghani to run away? The entire state collapsed in a week. So somebody was lying, somebody was misreporting, or somebody was mistaken about the reality”

He linked to an article in The Washington Post, Opinion: Pakistan wants to be treated like an ally, not a scapegoat, written by Josh Rogin.

The article reports that while Pakistan says they want to work closely with the US, US media claims they supported the Taliban over the years.

“Washington experts are once again accusing Pakistan of complicity with the jihadists and calling for punishments, such as cutting off assistance or imposing sanctions on the government. But in Islamabad, the civilian leadership is not celebrating the Taliban victory. Instead, it is trying to manage the coming fallout,” according to Rogin.

“Afghan instability could lead to more terrorism, refugees and economic hardship for Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s national security adviser, Moeed Yusuf, said in a phone interview.”

“U.S. intelligence agencies believe that elements of the Pakistani military and intelligence system have supported the Taliban for years, a charge the civilian leadership denies. According to Human Rights Watch, this support has included funding, diplomatic support, recruiting and training of Taliban fighters, providing the Taliban arms, and even direct combat support. [Including Osama bin Laden]

“Pakistan perennially stands accused of providing havens for the Taliban on its side of the border.” They have a lot of terrorists in Pakistan, and they want money. Rogin concludes: “Given Biden’s haphazard withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover, the United States has little alternative but to seriously consider Pakistan’s offer of cooperation. Sure, it might not work, but it’s worth a shot. Meanwhile, Washington and Islamabad might find a path back to being true allies. That still makes strategic sense for both countries, perhaps now more than ever.’ We are going to send money to Afghanistan – the Taliban — also. It’s for humanitarian reasons.

Related















