Complex explosions at Kabul airport

















Germany has left Kabul with all troops aboard. The Dutch are out.

Several suicide bombers caused multiple casualties and at least three soldiers are injured. At least 13 are dead so far.

NEW – At least one explosion occurred in the Sewage Canal by Abbey Gate. Multiple casualties but much of blast absorbed by Canal walls. — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) August 26, 2021

NEW – At least one explosion occurred in the Sewage Canal by Abbey Gate. Multiple casualties but much of blast absorbed by Canal walls. — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) August 26, 2021

1st photos emerging from the vicinity of Abbey Gate and the Baron Hotel near Kabul Airport in #Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/gE9tNL7WFl — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) August 26, 2021

Related















