Complex explosions at Kabul airport

Germany has left Kabul with all troops aboard. The Dutch are out.
Several suicide bombers caused multiple casualties and at least three soldiers are injured. At least 13 are dead so far.
NEW – At least one explosion occurred in the Sewage Canal by Abbey Gate.
Multiple casualties but much of blast absorbed by Canal walls.
— Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) August 26, 2021
1st photos emerging from the vicinity of Abbey Gate and the Baron Hotel near Kabul Airport in #Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/gE9tNL7WFl
— Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) August 26, 2021
🇦🇫⚡Video of the explosion at the Kabul airport.#Afghanistan #KabulAiport pic.twitter.com/I8A1gBK8id
— BWF Military News (@MilitaryBWF) August 26, 2021
Reports are three marines injured.
Reported 13 were killed and a second explosion.
Video of explosion.
Biden may order a full tactical force after This.
Sounds like All German forces have been removed.
But didn’t they see the inclusive hashtag on Twit?
Can’t we all just get along? (weak)
Images at the scene.
