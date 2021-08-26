Under Twitter siege, Matt Walsh responds to Kristi Noem with an ‘apology’

















Matt Walsh is a commentator, influencer, and Daily Wire host who simply and bluntly tells people what the majority of us are thinking. It gets him in a lot of trouble. He is now under attack from Kristi Noem over comments he made. But he responded to the assault in his typical ‘apologetic’ fashion — at the end of the article.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem called political Matt Walsh a misogynist over comments he made about her. The only problem is she proved his point by omitting the reason he made the comments.

Instead of engaging in a debate about the proper role of government and how it isn’t conservative to tell people how to do business, @MattWalshBlog

stooped to horrible misogyny. Eyes up here, Matt. pic.twitter.com/n5xO0uVsaf — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) August 25, 2021

The truth is that Kristi Noem said she does not have the unilateral authority to forbid a South Dakota hospital system from requiring its employees to get vaccinated. Matt Walsh called her out for saying it.

So, then Matt Walsh shot back: …I’ve had a chance to reflect on this and after much thought I just want to say I’m deeply sorry that you’re all a bunch of ridiculous, whiney babies.

I said that Kristi Noem only gets hype because she’s attractive. Lots of people, including Kristi, were offended by these remarks. I’ve had a chance to reflect on this and after much thought I just want to say I’m deeply sorry that you’re all a bunch of ridiculous, whiney babies. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 26, 2021

About his battering on Twitter by the cancel culture, he writes:

Now that I think of it, I’m also concerned that there might be people who subscribe to my YouTube page as well (https://t.co/Tyc9X4NGBn). I can only hope that you will all simply respect my wish for privacy at this time. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 26, 2021

