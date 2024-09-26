Panama Talked of US Open Borders Leaving a Trail of Death

Panama President José Raúl Mulino was elected in July on the promise to shut down the Darien Gap. He spoke at the UN today and blamed the US, the UN, and NGOs for promoting this humanitarian disaster under the false guise of humanitarianism.

He said migrants traveling through the Darien Gap from Colombia to Panama often don’t make it out alive. As a result, they leave “decomposing corpses” for authorities.

He told the world of the colossal problem:

Today, Panama faces a huge problem due to its strategic location: illegal immigration through the Darién jungle, which is being used as a key for hundreds of thousands of migrants who have been fleeing from serious economic, political, and social problems in search of the so-called American dream.

I ask you to see the magnitude of what is happening because we feel that we do not have all the international support we need to face a situation that is distressing from a humanitarian point of view, costly in financial terms, risky for our security, and alarming because of the environmental devastation that we are being left with.

It’s a social tragedy for women, children, and the elderly, that criminals exploit. He said Panama would not agree to be a transit for people transiting illegally. Children are being orphaned on this journey. Organized crime is profiting from human misfortune.

It is a very lucrative business for cartels. It’s also a pathway for terrorists to come to the United States.

OPEN BORDERS ARE DESTROYING THE NATIVE WAY OF LIFE

The Center for Immigration Studies described how they ruined the Native tribes. The youth are getting involved in drugs and making money ferrying illegal aliens. One Chief said they no longer know how to fish and hunt.

The chiefs want the Gap shut down. Instead, the US has opened up new paths through it and invited the world to come through. For many, it is the trail of death. For a party that likes to pretend it cares about people, it doesn’t.

Biden-Harris open borders are destroying the way of life in Panama and in the United States.

The US allegedly agreed to share the financial burden of deporting migrants, but the US only donated $6 million. They weren’t serious about helping. Mulino has put barbed wire up on most pathways, but the migrants crawl under them.

Watch, it’s tragic. Look at how few had the decency to even listen to his speech.