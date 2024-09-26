Walz’s Ed Appointee Admits He Wants to Overthrow the USA

“It’s about overthrow. It’s insurgent, and we need to be, I think, more honest with that.”

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Kamala Harris’s running mate, appointed Brian Lozenski to implement the curriculum in public schools.

Mr.. Lozenski is a rigid activist for critical race theory. He admitted what most of us know by now. Critical race theory is very much about the overthrow of the United States.

Mr. Lozenski on the clip below:

“And, we’re sometimes lying on ourselves when people say, ‘ Ohh, we can use critical race theory in school. We don’t use critical race theory in school. The first tenet of critical race theory is that the United States, as constructed, is irreversibly racist. So, if the nation-state as constructed is irreversibly racist, then it must be done with.

“It must be overthrown, right? And, so, we can’t be like, oh, no, critical race theory is just about telling our stories and diverse – it’s not about that.

“It’s about overthrow. It’s insurgent, and we need to be, I think, more honest with that.

“And I, and it’s funny that they, you know, they don’t understand critical race theory, but they actually tell some truth when they’re like, Yeah, it is anti-state. You can’t be a critical race theorist and be pro-US.

“OK, it’s a, it is an anti-state theory that says the United States needs to be deconstructed, right? Like that’s, you know, and so I think I think it’s… an interesting argument there, and that’s why I’m a critical race theorist…”

Watch:

Brian Lozenski, appointed by Gov. Tim Walz’s administration to an ethnic studies working group, says the United States needs to be “overthrown” in a video unearthed by @NRO “You can’t be a critical race theorist and be pro-U.S. … and that’s why I’m a critical race theorist.” pic.twitter.com/HbpLuxsQ6y — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) September 25, 2024

Brian Lozenski, an associate professor of urban and multicultural education at Macalester College in Saint Paul, Minn., was appointed by Governor Tim Walz’s state education department to help write the statewide “implementation framework” (similar to a curriculum) for Minnesota’s new “ethnic studies” standards. It now emerges that Lozenski has called for the “overthrow” of the United States.

He is not an outlier. He has a lot of allies in the leftist Democrat movement to overthrow the United States.

Tim Walz appointed him, knowing what he represented.

David Strom of Hot Air, who is from Minnesota, commented on this story:

Walz has been pushing Critical Race Theory and alphabet ideology into the public schools, so it is no surprise that his appointees are all about destroying America.

He believes the country to be fundamentally, systemically, and endemically racist, sexist, and homophobic, and his goal has been to turn our state into the People’s Republic of Minnesota.

As Vice President, his goal will still be more ambitious: to upend American society.

John Hinderaker of Power Line Blog writes:

Walz is in the midst of a radical overhaul of K-12 education in Minnesota. The curriculum of every class in every grade in every school is now required to include instruction in “Ethnic Studies.” Voters might naively think that Ethnic Studies means learning that Dutch children wear wooden shoes, and Norway has lots of fjords, although how this relates to Algebra is anyone’s guess. But the reality is entirely different, as American Experiment’s Katherine Kersten and Catrin Wigfall have repeatedly warned.

In fact, Ethnic Studies means anti-American, anti-free enterprise, anti-Semitic, racist propaganda. But don’t take my word for it. Let’s hear from the man whom Tim Walz appointed to the committee that is writing the official “implementation framework” that will dictate Ethnic Studies curriculum for all Minnesota public schools: Brian Lozenski.

Walz will make segregation great again.

Kamala’s running mate is holding a taxpayer-funded segregation even for BIPOC librarians.

Walz and Harris are communists and globalists. They’ll sell us out and let foreigners pick at the carcass of our Republic.