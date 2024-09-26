President Kamala’s Plan for America

Why do people wonder what Kamala Harris will do as president? She’ll do what she has said she will do.

Axios reports that Kamala is ducking questions about whether she still supports ending the filibuster to push the Green New Deal through the Senate. The only reason she refuses to answer is because she still supports it.

In 2019, she left no room for doubt she would end the filibuster to pass an insane 100 trillion-dollar Green New Deal that will impoverish the middle class.

“silent” Here’s a video of @KamalaHarris saying, and I quote, “I am prepared to get rid of the filibuster to pass a Green New Deal.”https://t.co/6GWohbudis pic.twitter.com/Uq3tdk1hHo — Brian Anderson (@AZBrianAnderson) September 26, 2024

Axios asked her campaign about this, and they’ve received no response. They say her campaign also refuses to discuss this.

If you have forgotten, The Green New Deal, a colossal waste of money, will destroy the economy and our way of life.

The Details of The Green New Deal

[Emphasis added.]

The outline or FAQ (frequently asked questions) says the Green New Deal would provide “(e)conomic security to all who are unable or unwilling to work.” It also notes that the proposal’s goal is “to get to net-zero, rather than zero emissions … because we aren’t sure that we will be able to fully get rid of, for example, emissions from cows or air travel before then.”

It bans affordable energy, nuclear power, and most cars we see on the roads, tears down and rebuilds all buildings, air travel will be gone, and everyone gets salaries, even if they don’t work.

As for the buildings, it would mean rebuilding or retrofitting more than 39,000 buildings a day for ten years.

Democrats in February 2019 backed the Green New Deal with a resolution, but they kept many details out. Scribd took AOC’s revealing FAQ down, but it’s still available in the archives or on this link. The more general resolution can still be read on this link or here.

Why does anyone doubt what she will do as president? She fully supported and echoed the Biden initiatives when she ran for president in 2020.

She hasn’t taken back anything. Kamala claims she will not end fracking, but she still wants to end gas, oil, coal, and gasoline cars and force us into EVs in 2030.

There are no question marks. She will do exactly what she has done throughout her career: act in the most leftist way imaginable.

What is the evidence that Harris has softened her views? We only hear from the people around her, seldom her.

Harris loves illegal immigration but not the police.

She is on tape comparing ICE agents to the Ku Klux Klan and on other tapes saying she wants to abolish ICE. And we expect her to control the border? Why? It defies common sense.

She wants to decriminalize prostitution and illegal immigration, loves open borders, wants reparations for slavery, and will mandate whatever Congress won’t agree to do.

Kamala is anti-police and not a fan of white men and Republicans.

Let’s not forget she promised to free all illegal aliens into the country.

Harris swears that if elected President, on “Day One” she will release ALL CRIMINAL ILLEGAL ALIENS FROM U.S. DETENTION CENTERS! pic.twitter.com/7p2TySaBra — ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) August 12, 2024

Let’s not forget how she boasted of protecting 100,000 illegal alien Haitians from deportation:

/20 – Springfield, Ohio is drowning in a significant increase in its population due to the arrival of Haitian immigrants. HARRIS: “We have given temporary protection status to over 100,000 Haitian immigrants.” Estimates are 20,000 Haitians arrive in Springfield since 2020.… pic.twitter.com/ExNjbcTQPm — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) September 10, 2024

Kamala loves domestic terrorists.

She openly cheered the BLM riots on Stephen Colbert’s show left-wing garbage comedy show, “They’re not gonna stop. They’re not gonna stop, and this is a movement, I’m telling you. They’re not not. And we should not.”

She not only encouraged riots, she bailed them out so they could do it again.

Harris will not answer questions or conduct serious interviews; that should tell you all you need to know. She’d have to show who she is if she had to say anything of substance.

Harris has opposed the Supreme Court, our third branch of government, and is open to obliterating the Electoral College. She is strongly opposed to free speech and so-called assault weapons.

She has not changed, and nothing about her is liberal. Harris is a dangerous authoritarian.

She loves taxes.

Now, read about her tax plan for the middle class here.

Kamala Harris once considered a “70% to 80% tax rate” and the elimination of “every car in the next 11 years” as “bold ideas that should be discussed.” This woman is absolutely clueless. pic.twitter.com/1BJMsUOt7q — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) July 24, 2024

If she’s impressed with 70% to 80%, imagine how impressive 90% taxes would be! As a Marxist, she believes your money is hers. Marxists are thieves.

It’s the politics of envy and greed.