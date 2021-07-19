Panama warns US: Terrorists blending IN with illegal aliens

















Panama sent out an urgent warning to the Biden administration about terrorists pouring in to get to the United States. Terrorists are entering Panama so they can blend in with migrants — illegal aliens. Socialist Democrats in the US do not care or they would close the borders.

“Members of terrorist organizations and sanctioned parties have found their way into Panama, where they are not permitted to enter in the first place,” Panama Minister of Foreign Affairs Erika Mouynes wrote for Foreign Policy magazine. “Panama’s biometric identification measures have recognized and detained individuals linked to extremist groups attempting to pass through the country with migrants.”

HARRIS DOESN’T CARE

VP Kamala Harris, the border czar, hasn’t visited Panama and she has to know about this danger. She was in the region, allegedly investigating the causes of migration after they offered freebies and told the world they would not be deported.

“Vice President Kamala Harris’s recent trip to Central America — her first official mission abroad — is emblematic of the weight the White House has placed on the issue of migration,” Mouynes wrote. “Unfortunately, however, Panama was left off the itinerary of her two-day trip, which included stops in Guatemala and Mexico. This despite the unprecedented number of migrants attempting to cross our border through a treacherous area of jungle known as the Darién Gap.”

Mouynes said Panama is the most suspect place and the most dangerous to migration. Unprecedented numbers of migrants [illegal aliens] from Haiti, Cuba, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East cross the Darién Gap on their way to Canada and the United States.

It is an international humanitarian crisis. She is hoping they can work on a solution with the Biden Admin.

Lots of luck. These socialist Democrats hate America and don’t care who they replace citizens with as long as they get votes so they can have all the power of government.

The Minister said the ramifications will reach far beyond Panama’s borders. She sees this as everyone’s problem. This is going on while the US is offering enormous welfare benefits and keeping the border open. The administration knows it and will not close the border.

