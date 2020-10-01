Former Twitter CEO says he wants to shoot specific people

The former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo, who is also a multi-millionaire, said on Wednesday night that he wants to murder and film those people he doesn’t agree with politically — me-too capitalists. It will happen during the revolution.
Costolo tweeted this out on Wednesday night.
Meanwhile, he has made a nice little bundle from capitalism and the people he hates.
We’re sure he’s just joking or is he? Will Twitter take it down? What would happen if I said I wanted to shoot greedy, envious leftists who want to steal our stuff?
This is the environment that surrounds all who are employed in the Big Tech world. Either they agree or they are intimidated by threats of not just being fired and banned from the industry but murdered as well. Mr. Copolo is a true Maoist and this declaration should place him on a list of those who should be prosecuted but will not.Perhaps, some patriot in the future will shut him down?
Semper Fi to jpacord, Semper Fi to Proud Boys. Come and Get it to AMTIFA & BLM
We are just up the alley to your left. we are giving a demonstration of the Marine Company in the Defense with interlocking fires.
Platoon Leaders up, lock & load, live fire, Gentlemen
I looks to me Dick Costolo’s post violates Twitter’s supposed rules against promoting violence. Why hasn’t his tweet been taken down and this anarchist censored? We all know the answer to that.