Former Twitter CEO says he wants to shoot specific people

The former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo, who is also a multi-millionaire, said on Wednesday night that he wants to murder and film those people he doesn’t agree with politically — me-too capitalists. It will happen during the revolution.

Costolo tweeted this out on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, he has made a nice little bundle from capitalism and the people he hates.

We’re sure he’s just joking or is he? Will Twitter take it down? What would happen if I said I wanted to shoot greedy, envious leftists who want to steal our stuff?