Panicked Upper West Side Moms Bolting Cuomo, de Blasio’s Failing NYC

While Gov. Cuomo pleads for wealthy New Yorkers to either stay or return, fellow Democrat, Mayor Bill de Blasio, is doing about everything he can to chase good earners out of New York City.

The most recent group bolting is, perhaps, made up of previously “woke” moms now waking up to human waste, needles, junkies (those not interviewing Joe Biden), masturbators, convicted rapists, and child molesters populating their once lovely Upper West Side (UWS) neighborhood.

The panic was greatly heightened when the mayor’s people opened homeless shelters, packed with drug addicts and registered sex offenders in several hotels in that community.

Elizabeth Carr, an administrator for the Facebook group “NYC Moms for Safer Streets” said, “It’s a question for families. … to have to see a guy masturbating on the corner or explain to my kids while I’m buying diapers at Duane Reade why this guy wearing no shoes is collapsed on the floor and they’re doing CPR on him.” Ms. Carr, her husband, and 3 kids under 7 are officially heading towards N. Carolina.

A woman, who wished to remain anonymous, 6 months pregnant, and mother of a toddler was clear. “I have definitely seen more crime, drugs and harassment in one week than in my whole experience growing up here. I don’t want to see a child get hurt or raped before they realize maybe it was a mistake to put [hundreds of] drug addicts and sex offenders near schools in the densest residential population in the city.”

There are major concerns about the financial well being of local P.S. 166 because “The funding comes from family donations.” said Jennifer. “If people move out of the city, there goes the funding for the school.” She will be “temporarily” relocating to the Hamptons.

Allison Eden, 50, a married UWS mother of two teens, just listed her renovated West End Avenue apartment of 22 years. “I don’t want to leave,” she said, “But I don’t feel like I have a choice now. How do I let my children cross the street when homeless people are shooting up? As a parent, this isn’t the place I once knew. I feel like NYC is disappearing so fast and no one’s doing anything.”

Well, Allison, maybe it’s not so much they’re not doing anything. Maybe it’s almost everything they’re doing is wrong.

While Cuomo promises to buy returnees dinner and drinks (so long as it’s not raining Andy?), de Blasio announces, “There’s a lot of New Yorkers who are wealthy who are true believers in New York City and will stand and fight with us, and some may be fair-weathered friends, but they will be replaced by others.”

No wonder those moms are so panicked.