Parents Beware! Fentanyl Disguised as Candy is

a Deadly Result of Biden’s Open Border

by James S. Soviero

Just in time for Halloween, the cartels, prospering mightily from Joe Biden’s open border policy, have targeted some of our youngest Americans for deadly poisoning. In a sinister move designed to reach teens and pre-teens, gangs disguise their death-dealing fentanyl as candy.

Beware! Be very careful if your children and grandchildren have a sweet tooth for Skittles or Nerds. Soulless drug pushers, some even aided by dangerously lax no bail laws found in New York State, have dumped fentanyl into some very popular but falsely packaged brands.

In Joe Biden’s America, as families busily help their kids select terrifying costumes, our cognitively crippled chief executive happily ignores the genuine terror being unleashed via our unprotected southern boundary.

That’s even as overdose fatalities set records and the evil doers paint targets on the backs of our most vulnerable children.

Never mind about that. Biden and his ideologically obsessed, far left Dems have a nation to destroy and then rebuild in their socialist image.

If innocents have to pay the price, even with their lives….oh well.

Editor’s Note: Snopes claims it’s just a Halloween scare. Ignore Snopes!

