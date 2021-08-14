Parent’s milk, chest feeding, father’s milk, de-sexing in leftist clown world

















The Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine has issued new guidelines, suggesting using terms like “chestfeeding,” “human milk feeding,” and “parent’s milk.” They claim it’s “gender-inclusive language.” Is it that or insane, irrational, and nonsensical pandering?

Pretending You Can Change Your Sex

The ABM position statement on “infant feeding and lactation-related language and gender,” co-authored by eight doctors and the academy, said that “the use of de-sexed or gender-inclusive language is appropriate in many settings.”

“ABM recognizes that not all people who give birth and lactate identify as female and that some of these individuals identify as neither female nor male,” said the four-page document posted July 29.

Suggested “gender-inclusive terms” for “breastfeeding” include “chestfeeding, lactating, expressing, pumping, human milk feeding.” Alternatives for “breast milk” include “milk, human milk, mother’s own milk, parent’s milk, father’s milk.”

“Language has power,” said Dr. Laura Kair, one of the authors and medical director of well newborn care at UC Davis Children’s Hospital, in a statement.

“The language that we use should be as inclusive as possible when discussing infant feeding,” she said. “When working with patients it is best to ask them their affirmed terminology. When communicating medical research, language should accurately reflect the population studied so as not to mask research needs.”

Biology used to have power also, in the good old days like in the last decade.

As a woman and mother, I find this very dehumanizing and degrading.

Anyway, the Academy has to change ot’s name. The Academy of Moonbats works.

Leftist Dems Are Ruining the Country

The Biden administration is insisting on the term “pregnant people” instead of “pregnant women.”

Biden’s a clown and so is everything about his administrative clown show.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who heads the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Thursday that the administration is now recommending novel coronavirus vaccines for “all pregnant people or people thinking about becoming pregnant.”

She’s a non-credible clown also.

No matter what you are told, women are not men and men are not women. People can change physical appearances but not their sex. If they want to do that and change their appearance, they should do that. However, they are transgenders, not a different sex. The nonsense of gender being a social construct is also ridiculous.

