Robert Kennedy Responds to the Bias in the ABC News Debate

Robert Kennedy responded to the bias in the ABC News debate. He was especially concerned about Kamala Harris dodging and not answering the very first question. The moderators let that pass. The first question was by David Muir. He asked her if she believed Americans were better off than they were four years ago.

She said she was raised as a middle-class kid, and claimed she is the only person on the stage who has a plan to lift up the middle class and working people. She said, “I believe in the ambition, the aspiration, the dreams of the American people.” Harris then said, that’s why she’s going to build an “opportunity economy.” Her big policy: she is going to give a $6000 tax credit to families.

Someone needs to explain to her that it won’t grow the economy.

Robert Kennedy shredded ABC News moderators for ganging up on Trump during the debate and for refusing to fact-check Kamala Harris. “We had moderators who were clearly biased, who were constantly fact-checking Donald Trump.”

“But none of these kind of whoppers that the vice president was saying,” and especially the first question. “They simply sat there on the sidelines and allowed that to pass.”

Derek Hunter wrote in The Hill that Donald Trump reminded the public, which likely hasn’t paid that much attention to this point, that the Biden-Harris administration had created all the issues Harris raised as today’s problems during the debate.

“Inflation,” as Milton Friedman famously said, “is made in Washington because only Washington can create money. And any other attribution to other groups for inflation is wrong.” Harris, as vice president, cast the tie-breaking vote that economists point to as the cause of inflation — the ironically named “Inflation Reduction Act,” a name even President Joe Biden wishes had been different.

As Hunter said, Harris dodged all the important questions.

