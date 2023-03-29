Parents of Rand Paul Staffer Nearly Murdered in DC Respond

Over the weekend, a career criminal tried to kill a Rand Paul staffer in a D.C. elevator. According to the parents of the staffer, Phillip Todd, he was randomly attacked. A friend’s intervention saved his life. Mr. Todd has undergone surgery and is stable. This stabbing took place in broad daylight.

D.C. is a hotbed of crime and soft-on-crime policies.

The U.S. attorney’s office in D.C. declined to prosecute 67% of individuals arrested by police last year who would’ve been tried in D.C. Superior Court. The shocking numbers come just one month after the district tried overhauling its criminal code by reducing penalties for major crimes.

But even compared to a local prosecutor’s office, a 67 percent declination rate is high. For example, in Wayne County, Mich., which includes Detroit, the prosecutor’s office reported declining 33 percent of its cases last year. Prosecutors in Philadelphia declined 4 percent, and prosecutors in Cook County, Ill., which includes Chicago, declined 14 percent, according to data from those offices.

The suspect, Glynn Neal, 42, has been arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife) for the incident. Neal has a long and violent rap sheet. In 2011, he received a 12-year sentence.

Last month Congresswoman Craig was assaulted in a D.C. elevator. The congresswoman was the assaulter’s 13th victim. The criminal was released from prison the day before.

The parents of the staffer described their son’s condition in the tweet below. He is expected to make a full recovery.

