Pokemon Player Disqualified for Improper Pronoun Usage and Nervous Laughs

A Pokemon player was disqualified from a tournament. You need to know why! The reason is that he didn’t announce his pronouns in a serious manner. The player stumbled over the wording of his pronouns. Then he laughed nervously – TWICE!
That’s not satire, and this is not normal.
This is his crime:
On our way over to the stream area the judge asked us for our preferred pronouns. I said “Um he or him or uh” and I paused trying to think of the third pronoun (the third pronoun being his). As I just stood there looking stupid trying to think of the third pronoun I felt embarrassed because I was failing to think of a simple word. Due to the nerves and me being embarrassed I let out a little laugh just a normal nervous laugh. My response together ended up being “Um he or him or uhhhh haha his”. That’s it. That’s all I said. Anyways after that we continued to walk and we reached the stream area. Just to clarify the judge asks once more “what are your guys’s preferred pronouns.” Alex says “He and him” and I then say “Uh yeah he and him haha”. The little laugh at the end was because I was trying not to be awkward and because I was just stating the exact thing Alex had just stated and it was kind of silly to me in that scenario.
Why does he even have to have pronouns?
A Pokémon trading card game player was disqualified from a regional tournament over the weekend (after starting 5-0!) for apparently not declaring his preferred pronouns in a serious-enough manner.
This is an insane story:https://t.co/uJr9LyUilk via @FishNugget4 pic.twitter.com/8mGFSinA1h
Grown man playing a childs game with a fake reality and then finds out he isn’t woke enough to play. Grow up man. Its like all these fantasy sports, guys get so involved in. Maybe if they paid half the attention to our country going down the crapper, things here wouldn’t be turning into a shitshow.
The definition of sin used to be breaking a commandment (law) of God.
Now it is a sin to give any hint that you are not part of the woke generation including the proper use of pronouns. Note the attack on the Nashville police (reported here by M. Dowling) for not using the “Trans” person’s preferred pronoun while the hideous attack on Christians was basically covered up.
I would guess that it was a woke person who observed the players nervous struggle and misinterpreted it as a gross sin of making fun of the pronoun kerfuffle, thus making him persona no gratia.
Just remember, next time it could be you. Be sure you also are properly “vaccinated” or you will have a double sin (black mark) against you. Just like in the “good olde days behind the iron curtain, a communist membership card would probably buy you a little leniency, as long as the political officer is your friend.