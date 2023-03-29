Pokemon Player Disqualified for Improper Pronoun Usage and Nervous Laughs

A Pokemon player was disqualified from a tournament. You need to know why! The reason is that he didn’t announce his pronouns in a serious manner. The player stumbled over the wording of his pronouns. Then he laughed nervously – TWICE!

That’s not satire, and this is not normal.

This is his crime:

On our way over to the stream area the judge asked us for our preferred pronouns. I said “Um he or him or uh” and I paused trying to think of the third pronoun (the third pronoun being his). As I just stood there looking stupid trying to think of the third pronoun I felt embarrassed because I was failing to think of a simple word. Due to the nerves and me being embarrassed I let out a little laugh just a normal nervous laugh. My response together ended up being “Um he or him or uhhhh haha his”. That’s it. That’s all I said. Anyways after that we continued to walk and we reached the stream area. Just to clarify the judge asks once more “what are your guys’s preferred pronouns.” Alex says “He and him” and I then say “Uh yeah he and him haha”. The little laugh at the end was because I was trying not to be awkward and because I was just stating the exact thing Alex had just stated and it was kind of silly to me in that scenario.

Why does he even have to have pronouns?

A Pokémon trading card game player was disqualified from a regional tournament over the weekend (after starting 5-0!) for apparently not declaring his preferred pronouns in a serious-enough manner. This is an insane story:https://t.co/uJr9LyUilk via @FishNugget4 pic.twitter.com/8mGFSinA1h — Jon Schweppe (@JonSchweppe) March 28, 2023

