Democrats “Infuriated” Biden to Nix DC Soft-on-Crime Bill

House Democrats were infuriated by President Biden’s announcement on Thursday that he will sign a resolution to nix the District of Columbia’s crime bill, The Hill.

The Office of Management and Budget weighed in and called on Congress to “respect the District of Columbia’s autonomy to govern its own local affairs,” according to The Hill.

Last month, 173 House Democrats voted along with what they thought was the White House’s stance that Biden would veto the resolution in an attempt to stand up for the District’s “home rule.”

The bill pushes DC statehood and home rule. It’s illegal under the Constitution, which means nothing to many Democrats.

I support D.C. Statehood and home-rule – but I don’t support some of the changes D.C. Council put forward over the Mayor’s objections – such as lowering penalties for carjackings. If the Senate votes to overturn what D.C. Council did – I’ll sign it. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 2, 2023

As crime soars in DC, they want to loosen the laws

The debate is happening as the nation’s capital has seen an uptick in crime, according to police data.

Even Mazie Hirono has concerns about the bill. It’s insane and has an insane bail reform component. Democrat congressmen don’t want to die so when it comes to DC, some will protect it.

The Hill cited the fury of some. “So a lot of us who are allies voted no in order to support what the White House wanted. And now we are being hung out to dry,” a lawmaker said. “F****** AMATEUR HOUR. HEADS SHOULD ROLL OVER AT THE WHITE HOUSE OVER THIS.”

According to The Hill: The crime bill passed the D.C. City Council unanimously in January. After Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) vetoed it, the city council overrode it 12-1. Among other things, the bill would eliminate most mandatory sentences and lower penalties for a number of violent offenses, including carjackings and robberies. It would also expand the requirement for jury trials in most misdemeanor cases.

Biden mentioned carjackings in a tweet. There were 94 to date this year, and 64% involve guns. Only 19 were solved.

The nation’s capital is now moving to let illegal aliens from all over the world vote in municipal elections.

