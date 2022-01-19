Parents’ Right to Decide Children’s ‘Upbringing, Education and Care’ Opposed by VA Dems

Glenn Youngkin, Virginia’s new Republican governor, delivered his State of the Commonwealth Address to a joint session of the state’s General Assembly on Monday in Richmond.

Youngkin called for raises for teachers which went over well with both parties. When it came to parents having the primary role in their child’s education, the reactions were very different.

Governor Youngkin said parents are responsible for their children’s education and care and the state will protect those rights.

“We must also recognize that the people most responsible for a child’s education are parents,” the new governor said.

“My message to parents is this: You have a fundamental right enshrined in law by this General Assembly to make decisions with regard to your child’s upbringing, education, and care, and we will protect and reassert that right,” he said.

Republicans gave Governor Youngkin a standing ovation and Democrats sat stony-faced and silent. Apparently, Democrats don’t think parents should be in charge of their children. Do they really want to turn their children over to the State? Many of them sat on their hands as you can see in this clip.

Judging by their reaction, Democrats are opposed to the rights of parents to decide their child’s “upbringing, education, and care.”

That’s everything in a child’s life. Democrats think the government should decide how children are raised and educated.

This is where Democrats are taking us and you should be terrified. It’s clear that this is what they want and where they are headed.

WATCH:

