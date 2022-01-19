Schumer Will Begin Debate on Gutting the Filibuster Wednesday

Chuck Schumer will begin debate tomorrow to put in place a talking filibuster which will gut the filibuster. Democrats will just use the carve-out for their corrupt voting rights. They will pick and choose when to gut the filibuster.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced on Tuesday that Democrats will force a rules change vote once Republicans block a voting rights bill as soon as Wednesday.

“If the Senate cannot protect the right to vote which is the cornerstone of our democracy, then the rules must be reformed. …If the Republicans block cloture on the legislation before us, I will put forward a proposal to change the rules to allow for a talking filibuster on this legislation,” Schumer said.

Here we go with the fake ‘protect the right to vote’ vote.

Currently, most legislation faces a 60-vote hurdle before it can advance to a final vote. Under their rules change, Democrats can force a vote as soon as the speeches are over. They will use this for the voting legislation, but not other issues — for the moment.

What a joke. They want to change the rules as they go along and when it suits them.

“Once members of the minority party have exhausted all of their speaking rights and defended their position on the Senate floor, the debate will have run its course and the Senate will move to vote on final passage at a majority threshold,” Schumer said, describing the impact of the potential rules change.

“I hope every senator will embrace this practical reform,” Schumer said.

Democrats are expected to force a vote on a fourth bill, which combines the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, as soon as Wednesday, where they are expected to fall short of the 60 votes needed to move it forward.

Klobuchar believes that if they don’t get their way, they have to destroy the rules:

SEN. KLOBUCHAR: "Democracies across the world do not use a 60-vote threshold. The truth is this: we have tried for months to persuade our Republican colleagues … but what they do is they throw a wrench into the process and then basically walk out that door and go home." pic.twitter.com/j1Vjb63iD0 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 19, 2022

