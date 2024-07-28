Paris 2024 Gave an ‘Apology’ for Their Decadent Ceremony

Paris 2024 organizers apologized on Sunday to Catholics and other Christian groups angered by the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games. It began with a mockery of what appeared to be The Last Supper by a host of freakish people taking the place of Jesus Christ and the apostles.

Drag queens, a transgender, and a naked singer were at DaVinci’s Last Supper. The naked singer was supposed to be the Greek god of wine, Dionysus.

“Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group. [The opening ceremony] tried to celebrate community tolerance,” Paris 2024 spokesperson Anne Descamps told a press conference.

“We believe this ambition was achieved. If people have taken any offense, we are really sorry.”

Their goal was to “celebrate community tolerance.” They are tolerant of people who agree with their agenda. If they were trying to celebrate tolerance, they failed.

It’s not much of an apology. Would they have been as careless if they were planning to do something that could mock LGBTQs?

The weird Left wants to normalize people who are mentally ill. They go well beyond people who are just gay or transvestites.

The apology is hard to believe. The self-described obese “Jewish, queer, lesbian” who played Jesus labeled the performance the “New Gay Testament” on IG. It would be a conspiracy theory to suspect it was about The Last Supper. Sure.

Allegedly, the scene wasn’t The Last Supper. It was the feast of Dionysus. Sounds like they planned a case for plausible deniability.

It wasn’t only that scene. They had one scene with a man and his piece hanging out. This is what we want families to see?

Even if they weren’t criticizing religion, it was about debauchery. It didn’t represent sports. This was about furthering the perverse globalist view of the world.