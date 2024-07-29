Janet Yellen Needs $78T for the Globalist Climate Change Hoax

Economic illiterate Janet Yellen, who is in charge of the US Treasury, said the global transition away from carbon energy needs $3 trillion a year for the climate change hoax until 2050.

Maybe we should secure our border instead?

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the global transition requires $3 trillion annually through 2050.

“Neglecting to address climate change and the loss of nature and biodiversity is not just bad environmental policy. It is bad economic policy,” Yellen said in a speech after attending a G20 finance leaders meeting on Thursday and Friday in Rio de Janeiro.

The only effect this would have is to make oligarchs richer.

Wealthy economies provided and mobilized a record $116 billion for climate finance for developing countries in 2022, 40% of which came from multilateral development banks (MDBs). Yellen said the banks, including the World Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), were setting new targets.

The financing need is “the single-greatest economic opportunity of the 21st century” and can be leveraged to support sustainable and more inclusive growth, including for investment-starved countries, she said.

Economic illiterate Janet Yellen wants $78T

While in Belem, Yellen met with finance ministers from Amazon basin countries and IDB President Ilan Goldfajn. She reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to the bank’s Amazonia Forever platform, which provides a holistic approach to sustainable development in the region through financing, project preparation, and collaboration.

She added, “We are hopeful that this program will incentivize greater private-sector investment in the region that supports nature.”

A communist now runs Brazil. We shouldn’t be giving him any money. We need to fix America.

Reuters reports that earlier on Saturday, Yellen launched a new initiative with Amazon basin countries Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, and Suriname to combat nature crimes, such as illegal logging and harvesting of wildlife and minerals, that are threatening biodiversity and the Amazon ecosystem.

Harris-Biden Treasury Sec. Janet Yellen says their “transition to a lower carbon global economy” will “require no less than $3 trillion” each year pic.twitter.com/Ho5AoT3e9e — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 28, 2024

This is only the beginning. We have to stop this. People need to stop falling for this BS.

Marc Morano: “So the World Bank’s telling automakers the car is ending. A bank in Australia won’t even give you a car loan if you want to buy a gas powered car. We didn’t vote for this. They’re taking away our meat, our gas powered cars, our free speech and our agriculture… pic.twitter.com/CGYAvo1RRq — Camus (@newstart_2024) July 27, 2024