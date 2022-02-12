Paris Trucker Protest Erupts in Violence, Looks Like Police Caused It

Police intercepted hundreds of vehicles trying to enter Paris as part of the virus anti-mandate trucker protest. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said more than 300 tickets had been handed out and 54 people arrested.

Authorities deployed more than 7,000 officers over the next three days to stop the demonstrators.

Despite those efforts, some vehicles managed to arrive at the Arc de Triomphe in the city, and tear gas was fired at demonstrators on the nearby Champs-Élysées avenue.

As soon as protesters entered the city, police fired tear gas. Demonstrators had defied an order banning the “Freedom Convoy”.

As violence broke out in Paris, the protesters say it was the police who were brutal during what was meant to be a peaceful protest.

As the trucker convoy reached Paris, the police deployed tear gas.

BREAKING: Macron’s forces unleash tear gas on freedom demonstrations in Paris, some hits café full of families pic.twitter.com/xFoyzI2vy4 — Honkmaster Poso 🎺 (@JackPosobiec) February 12, 2022

Austria and Belgium have also banned such convoys from entering their capitals, with similar demonstrations also emerging in Australia, New Zealand, and the Netherlands.

Currently, a number of truck convoys are forming in the United States, and DHS terror bulletins are being sent around as if these Americans are all terrorists.

Senator Rand Paul supports peaceful truck convoys and is “all for it.”

“I’m all for it,” Paul said in an interview with The Daily Signal. “Civil disobedience is a time-honored tradition in our country, from slavery to civil rights, you name it. Peaceful protest, clog things up, make people think about the mandates.”

“And some of this, we started,” Paul said. “We put [COVID-19] mandates on truckers coming across the border from Canada so then they put mandates on, and the truckers are annoyed. They’re riding in a cab by themselves, most of them for eight, 10-hour long hauls, and they just want to do what they want to do. It’s their own business.”

It will happen. Many Americans will not sit still while authoritarians take control of us and even our bodies.

Look at what happened to this man as the police arrested him. His leg is dangling off:

In Paris, France a man has his leg broken during an arrest at the Freedom Convoy protest. pic.twitter.com/eAuOcIXLZg — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 12, 2022

More cops rioting in France against protest who are fighting against covid restrictions#France #PoliceBrutality #FTPpic.twitter.com/07B0R89pIJ — Viral News NY (@ViralNewsNYC) February 12, 2022

Police brutally arrested a man in Paris, France and push back the crowd and media at the Freedom Convoy protest. pic.twitter.com/DeYb1eapVr — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 12, 2022

Honestly, it looks like a police state.

Paris police drive into pedestrian sidewalks during the Freedom Convoy protest in Paris, France. pic.twitter.com/4BLboLZECF — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 12, 2022

We don’t want to see this in Canada or the US but these despots might want it to happen. Why won’t they just drop the totalitarian mandates. Is this The Great Reset? It seems like a lot of people sense that it is.

Pro-mandaters and Canadian journalists want to bring this level of police violence to Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/KqJqXMurUT — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 12, 2022

Related