Trudeau Made a Deal with Pfizer That Might Keep Those Mandates to 2024

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a deal with Pfizer to buy 35 million booster doses in 2022 and another 30 million booster doses in 2023 with an option to extend delivery until 2024 up to 120 million doses. He’s boxed himself in and can’t easily cancel mandates unless the deal allows cancellations. It looks like he has an incentive to keep the mandates going.

There are only 38 million people in Canada.

Police are allegedly moving the protesters at Coutts and Ambassador’s Bridge back from the crossing. The Ottawa blockade remains.

At Coutts, commercial traffic is being diverted.

BREAKING: The Canada Border Services Agency has suspended port of entry at the Coutts border crossing. It’s temporarily directing commercial traffic to crossings in Saskatchewan and B.C. #abpoli #canpoli #coutts pic.twitter.com/OHic4Tk4y4 — Bridge City News (@BridgeCityNews) February 12, 2022

Ambassador Bridge

Back at the Ambassador Bridge, the standoff continues — ##and more demonstrators are arriving by the minute… https://t.co/NL5LnsESGS — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) February 12, 2022

Canadian towing companies won’t tow the trucks away so Michigan towing companies lined up to tow them away.

MI TOW TRUCK AMBASSADOR BRIDGE CANADA pic.twitter.com/ip1rBrHch4 — Marilynfreedom1 🇨🇦 (@Marilynfreedom1) February 12, 2022

Veterans formed a line between the police and the truckers in Windsor earlier today.

This woman is sending a wake-up call to the Ontario police.

A woman gets emotional as she tells the police that she remembers the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests and massacre. For @RebelNewsOnline in Windsor, Ontario. https://t.co/ys9Wa4SGV5 for more. pic.twitter.com/sodeT1KeAM — Isabelle Rivo (@isabellerivo) February 12, 2022

OTTAWA

Fireworks, firecrackers (I think), loud music, dancing and some kind of red smoke pouring out on the street just before I started recording this. This is on Metcalfe and Slater Street in downtown Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/lWxsRxCyCQ — Creeson Agecoutay (@CreesonCTV) February 12, 2022

The war memorial was blockaded as politicians lied and pretended it was vandalized by truckers. Someone rested a freedom sign on it.

A veteran chased CBC reporters away from the war memorial. CBC is vile, lying, and attacking fellow Canadians.

WOW: Veteran evicts indignant CBC reporters from the War Memorial that has been covered and blockaded for a week. After the CBC leaves, he continues cleaning it. pic.twitter.com/jvfo3PiTHV — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) February 12, 2022

A veteran says putting barricades up at the war memorial was “a political move to play with the population’s perception.” Footage by @PuffinsPictures pic.twitter.com/O4dE6sXsZM — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 12, 2022

