Durham Bombshell: Clinton/Perkins Coie Allies SPIED on Trump While PRESIDENT

Special Counsel John Durham is responsible for the indictment of John Sussman, who lied to the FBI about his ties to Alfa Bank. Alfa Bank was the entity involved in a ridiculous conspiracy theory about Trump’s alleged ties to Russia.

Sussman has deep ties to the Perkins Coie law firm, the anti-Trump firm deeply involved in Russiagate. He lied about his connections to Hillary Clinton’s losing 2016 election campaign against former President Donald Trump, according to CNN. That led many to believe the Sussman indictment was only the beginning.

The other shoe has dropped.

According to Durham, Trump was indeed spied on, even while serving as President. The culprits were outside allies of Perkins Coie. The spying extended beyond Trump Tower to the actual Office of the President.

WOW!

These are Hillary Clinton associates and allies of a law firm that was digging up dirt, real or imagined, on Donald Trump for Clinton’s campaign and the DNC.

Where were the DoJ, FBI, CIA on this? Why did it take John Durham to uncover this criminal conspiracy?

He might be closing in on Hillary Clinton and her minions. Hopefully, Durham stays healthy.

This is a major scandal and nothing else comes close but Democrats can do anything they want without any accountability.

Special Counsel John Durman: DNC/Perkins Coie allies – Rodney Joffe, et al. – exploited a sensitive US govt arrangement” to gather intel on the “Executive Office of the President of the U.S.” They spied on Trump. pic.twitter.com/LOTseK2KhV — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) February 12, 2022

This wasn’t limited to the Office of the President of the U.S. They also exploited data from Trump Tower, another Trump building, and a “healthcare provider.” More on the conflict of interest re: Joffe lawyers and Sussmann lawyers. ht @HansMahncke pic.twitter.com/n9SGbrC4J9 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) February 12, 2022

Rodney Joffe and his friends at Georgia Tech spied on Trump’s Internet traffic while he was President. Joffe is the tech executive who claims to have been offered a top job in a Hillary Clinton administration. He funneled the info from his spying operation on Trump to Michael Sussmann, Clinton’s campaign lawyer.

Holy moly! New Durham filing. Rodney Joffe and his buddies at Georgia Tech monitored Trump's internet traffic *while* he was President of the United States.https://t.co/NyT1bFvcRO pic.twitter.com/cbGh5k9oi2 — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) February 12, 2022

