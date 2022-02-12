Durham Bombshell: Clinton/Perkins Coie Allies SPIED on Trump While PRESIDENT

By
M Dowling
-
0

Special Counsel John Durham is responsible for the indictment of John Sussman, who lied to the FBI about his ties to Alfa Bank. Alfa Bank was the entity involved in a ridiculous conspiracy theory about Trump’s alleged ties to Russia.

Sussman has deep ties to the Perkins Coie law firm, the anti-Trump firm deeply involved in Russiagate. He lied about his connections to Hillary Clinton’s losing 2016 election campaign against former President Donald Trump, according to CNN. That led many to believe the Sussman indictment was only the beginning.

The other shoe has dropped.

According to Durham, Trump was indeed spied on, even while serving as President. The culprits were outside allies of Perkins Coie. The spying extended beyond Trump Tower to the actual Office of the President.

WOW!

These are Hillary Clinton associates and allies of a law firm that was digging up dirt, real or imagined, on Donald Trump for Clinton’s campaign and the DNC.

Where were the DoJ, FBI, CIA on this? Why did it take John Durham to uncover this criminal conspiracy?

He might be closing in on Hillary Clinton and her minions. Hopefully, Durham stays healthy.

This is a major scandal and nothing else comes close but Democrats can do anything they want without any accountability.

Rodney Joffe and his friends at Georgia Tech spied on Trump’s Internet traffic while he was President. Joffe is the tech executive who claims to have been offered a top job in a Hillary Clinton administration. He funneled the info from his spying operation on Trump to Michael Sussmann, Clinton’s campaign lawyer.

 


