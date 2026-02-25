Parishioner at the Lemon Church Raid Sued Him & His Fanatics

A woman who said she was at the Minnesota church protest led by Don Lemon last month is suing Lemon and other so-called protesters. She said it caused her emotional distress.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Ann Doucette claims she was attending a worship service at The Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, on January 18. She said Lemon and the other protesters interfered with her ability to ‘freely exercise her religion in a private place of worship.”

The screaming, threatening fanatics wanted to intimidate the pastor, David Easterwood, who they heard worked with ICE.

Doucette is suing for an unspecified amount, claiming she suffered “severe emotional distress, fear, anxiety, and trauma” as a result of the protesters’ conduct.

Doucette claims Don Lemon acted with the group of protesters and that one protester admitted on social media to assisting Don with “logistics and local contacts in support of the operation.”

According to the papers, Don Lemon “appeared to take satisfaction in the disruption” as he livestreamed portions of the event.

He continued the aggressive gotcha questions as people fled the church. Radicals were screaming at the children that their parents were “evil” and going to “Hell.”

I hope she wins the lawsuit.