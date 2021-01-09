Parler faces extinction at a moment’s notice

A group claiming to represent Amazon Cloud employees demanded in a tweet that the service drop Parler. Parler is a popular app for Trump supporters. If Amazon drops Parler, it would be devastating for them.

“We cannot be complicit in more bloodshed and violent attacks on our democracy,” Amazon employees wrote in a tweet.

These are the same people who have no problem with Twitter leaving up the Ayatollah’s threats to kill US soldiers. They are the same people who don’t care that ‘Hang Pence’ is trending.

In a tweet on Saturday, employee advocacy group Amazon Employees for Climate Justice said Amazon Web Services should “deny Parler services until it removes posts inciting violence, including at the Presidential inauguration.” AWS provides cloud services to Parler that host its website.

Enough is enough. Amazon hosts Parler on @awscloud. As Amazon workers, we demand Amazon deny Parler services until it removes posts inciting violence, including at the Presidential inauguration. We cannot be complicit in more bloodshed and violent attacks on our democracy. — Amazon Employees For Climate Justice (@AMZNforClimate) January 9, 2021

If Amazon wants to drop them, this gives them an excuse. The group did get CEO Jeff Bezos to become involved in climate justice after a walkout last year.

This comes after Google Play dropped Parler from Android. Apple is threatening to do the same.

Parler is competition for Twitter.

Parler, which launched in 2018, has emerged as a popular platform for President Trump’s allies in the last year by billing itself as a free-speech alternative to mainstream social media services like Twitter and Facebook.

Parler has just become the number one app in the Apple app store.

The popular Medias Touch, a nasty, progressive Twitter profile, tweeted, “Newsmax and OANN’s apps and social media accounts should also be banned across all platforms.”

Greg Gutfeld, like Dan Bongino, posted his last tweet:

okay, this IS my last tweet:

CNN tries to get FNC banned.

Apple targets Parler.

Publishers dump writers.

music labels drop artists.

twitter bans/removes thousands.

tech companies join hands. this redefines who the true rebels are. if you like the purge, you’re the servant. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) January 9, 2021

Related