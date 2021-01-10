Dems want to erase all Republicans in Congress who supported Trump

#RemoveThemAll is trending at number 3 on Twitter and it’s calling for every Republican who supported Trump to be removed from office.

#ResignTedCruz is also trending. The liberals of this era are the worst of the worst. They never wanted to win and have unity. They wanted to win and have vengeance.

Also, there’s nothing liberal about them, they’re Stalinists.

The Left Twitter trolls are calling Republicans who supported Trump, traitors, guilty of sedition. Meanwhile, Nancy Pelosi actually is guilty of sedition and wanted to launch a military coup to remove the President.

The far-left Act Blue fundraising arm of the Democrat Party is behind a video that is calling for the removal of all Republicans who support Trump. It started the trend.

Cora Bush, a new communist Squad member, has similarly called for every Trump-supporting Republican to resign.

It’s insanity. If you disagree with them, you must be destroyed.

No Republican supported violence on Capitol Hill. Nothing they said or did was illegal or incitement to riot.

It’s amazing how they’ve reversed the narrative. Democrats have incited violence for years.

