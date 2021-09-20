Parliamentarian bans amnesty-citizenship for millions of illegals in bill

















The Senate Parliamentarian ruled that Democrats can’t use their $3.5 trillion package of extreme social and climate programs to give millions of illegal immigrants a path to citizenship.

The decision by Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate’s nonpartisan interpreter, is a blow to the totalitarian Senate Democrats under tyrant Chuck Schumer.

The parliamentarian opinion is crucial because it means the immigration provisions could not be included in an immense $3.5 trillion measure that’s been shielded from GOP filibusters. Left vulnerable to those bill-killing delays, which require 60 Senate votes to defuse, the immigration language has virtually no chance in the 50-50 Senate, reports the AP.

THEY WON’T GIVE UP

Democrats and their pro-immigration allies have said they will offer alternative approaches to MacDonough that would open a doorway to permanent status to at least some immigrants.

“We are deeply disappointed in this decision but the fight to provide lawful status for immigrants in budget reconciliation continues,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a written statement. “Senate Democrats have prepared alternate proposals and will be holding additional meetings with the Senate parliamentarian in the coming days.”

“What we know is true: a path to permanent residency and citizenship has a significant budgetary impact, great bipartisan support, and above all it is critical to America’s recovery,” said Kerri Talbot, deputy director of the Immigration Hub, a group of pro-immigration strategists. “We will continue to work with members of Congress to ensure that millions of undocumented immigrants can have lasting protections.”

