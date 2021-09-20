Stunning Greenwald piece: journalist corruption was key to the Alfa hoax

















Dictatorships cannot arise without control of the media. The totalitarian Democrats do now have control of the media. Beware. This is how Hitler grew to power.

An example of just such journalist corruption is the Alfa Bank hoax perpetrated by Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman. He was paid directly by Hillary’s campaign and the DNC. She had to know about it. According to Donna Brazile’s memoir, Hillary controlled everything the DNC did.

Glenn Greenwald points out on substack that the indictment of the Clinton lawyer is an indictment of the Russiagate media.

The charging documents of the Clinton lawyer were approved by Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland. He knows they are legitimate. These documents point to the need for corrupt media to play a role so the scheme could work. It could not have worked without their full cooperation.

Bizarrely, the journalists most responsible do not even acknowledge it now.

Hillary Clinton’s campaign cooked up the lies and the media laundered them. She then pretended she learned it from them.

Even Garland knows the story was a fraud but the so-called journalists continue to peddle it to this day.

The DOJ’s new charging document, approved by Biden’s Attorney General, sheds bright light onto the Russiagate fraud and how journalistic corruption was key. Yet amazingly — or revealingly — the journalists most responsible for this fraud have not even acknowledged this. pic.twitter.com/hfcF7fyiU3 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 19, 2021

Emails obtained from the indictment of Hillary’s lawyers — an indictment approved by Biden AG Merrick Garland — make clear that even he knew the story was without basis. They peddled it anyway, to the FBI and gullible reporters, and many to this day keep pushing it. pic.twitter.com/mxxuAVCGSd — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 19, 2021

Just as was true with the Iraq War and @JeffreyGoldberg, the journalists who lied most shamelessly and frequently in service of the CIA and DNC’s Russiagate narrative were the ones most rewarded by the industry:https://t.co/9ZbKlTRKsm — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 19, 2021

