Partisan AG Garland Will Release Part of the Jack Smith Report

Attorney General Merrick Garland plans to release part of Jack Smith’s completed final report. It accuses Donald Trump of felonies. This would be on top of the Manhattan sentencing. Garland posted the information in a filing Wednesday.

The media is already using this as an opportunity to say he subverted the election and tried to overthrow the government. Democrats want to use this report to make the next four years about Donald Trump the felon so he can’t function.

The Filing

The filing was made by the Justice Department, separate from Smith’s office. It came after Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon temporarily blocked the report’s release on Trump’s handling of classified documents.

Cannon is the Florida judge who tossed the charges against Trump, siding with an argument that Smith’s appointment was unconstitutional.

However, the Justice Department said Wednesday that there was “neither any need nor legal basis for an injunction” on the report’s release because Garland intends to give Congress only volume one. Volume one focuses on Trump’s efforts to allegedly overturn the 2020 election.” in furtherance of the public interest in informing a co-equal branch and the public regarding this significant matter.”

It will absolutely be released once Congress gets it.

Garland will not publicly release volume two of the report as long as the cases against Trump’s co-defendants, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, remain pending.

“For the time being, Volume Two will be made available for in-camera review only by the Chairmen and Ranking Members of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees upon their request and agreement not to release any information from Volume Two publicly,” Justice Department lawyers wrote.

“This limited disclosure will further the public interest in keeping congressional leadership apprised of a significant matter within the Department while safeguarding defendants’ interests.”

That will also leak after they cherry-pick what they want to be released.

Justice Department attorneys asked the federal appeals court to “make clear that there is no impediment to the Attorney General allowing for limited congressional review” of the volume of the report on Trump’s classified documents case, along with the public release of the volume on Trump’s election interference case.

The One-Sided Report

It is a one-sided report that Trump could not correct or respond to. It’s the Democrats’ gift to Republicans pre-inauguration. They act like Stalinists. They want to convict him without a trial in the court of public opinion.

Donald Trump will sue.

Trump’s Lawyers Response

Trump’s lawyers, Todd Blanche, and Emil Bove reviewed a draft version of the report over the weekend. They argued in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland Monday that the report’s release would be a “partisan weapon.” They also called it a “lawless political stunt, designed to politically harm” President-elect Trump and his allies.

According to Trump’s lawyers, a draft of the report included multiple “baseless attacks” on members of Trump’s incoming presidential administration that could “interfere with upcoming confirmation hearings.”

