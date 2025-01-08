Sen. Fetterman: Trump’s Discussion of Greenland Is “Responsible”

France overreacted to Trump’s desire to purchase Greenland. The French foreign minister claims President-elect Donald Trump is threatening to invade the European Union’s “sovereign borders.” He warned against it on Wednesday. That was a day after he declined to rule out using military force to take Greenland. Why should Trump even answer a question like that?

“There is no question of the EU letting other nations in the world—whoever they might be—attack its sovereign borders,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot told public radio broadcaster France Inter.

Barrot said he doesn’t expect Trump to “invade” Danish territory, but he observed that the world is witnessing a “return of the law of the strongest.”

Meanwhile, the EU is demanding each European nation allow a massive invasion of their borders.

Trump isn’t going to invade anyone. It’s how he negotiates.

Greenlandic and Danish leaders have repeatedly insisted the autonomous territory of Greenland is not for sale.

Asked at a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Tuesday if he would pledge not to use military force to seize Greenland or the Panama Canal, Trump replied: “No, I can’t assure you on either of those two, but I can say this, we need them for economic security.”

What if Russia or China invaded Greenland? Trump would bring our military into the country. Russia and China are all over the area. It’s a vast mass of territory that our enemies want. That’s why he can’t answer that question. Trump wants to defend it. The Danes can’t. It also has minerals that the West needs.

John Fetterman said it’s a “responsible” conversation:

NEW: Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) dismisses Democratic “freakouts” over Trump’s proposal to acquire Greenland. “It’s a responsible conversation […] Remember the Louisiana Purchase? I think Alaska was a pretty great deal, too.” “I mean – [I’m] open to having all kinds of… pic.twitter.com/QmSQzxMoOv — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 8, 2025

Scott Jennings explains what Donald Trump is saying in a perfect response. Why should reporters constantly ask him to rule out anything?

NEW: Scott Jennings tag-teamed on CNN panel over defending Trump’s plan to acquire Greenland, and his response is perfect. PANELIST: “[We are] not an expansionist military power in the 21st century. You’re for attacking Greenland?” HOST: “Hold on Scott, why don’t you answer?”… pic.twitter.com/KErHWdWseb — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 8, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email