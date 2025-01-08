Sen. Fetterman Will Vote for Some Trump Nominees

Senator John Fetterman was on Fox News tonight and named several nominees of President-elect Trump that he will vote to confirm, as well as two others he’s considering.

Fetterman says he will vote for Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, Elise Stefanik as UN Ambassador, Sean Duffy for DOT, and Brooke Rollins for Agriculture.

He’s also considering voting for RFK Jr. for Secretary of HHS, Governor Noem (for Homeland), and Tulsi Gabbard for DNI.

As for blowback, he said, “That is just doing my job.”

“If someone believed everything that’s been written or said about me was true – you can’t possibly know me,” John said.

He added, “But I want to sit down and have a conversation, and I’m really glad that I’ve done that. Some of these nominees I’m going to vote for…but then there’s others we’re going to go through the process. But I’m open to hearing from everyone, and I don’t know why that’s controversial. And I’d also like to remind everyone on the Democratic side that’s the way democracy works.”

John sounds like an old-fashioned Democrat in the JFK vein.

Senator John Fetterman tells Fox News he is considering voting to CONFIRM Tulsi Gabbard and RFK Jr. “I’m happy to meet with all of them, I don’t know why that was controversial.” “I got a lot of blowback just to meet with them. To me, that is just doing my job.” “Some of these… pic.twitter.com/q5ZZS2VLuJ — Holden Culotta (@Holden_Culotta) January 8, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email