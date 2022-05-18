Party of Science Dem Says Men Get Pregnant and Have Abortions

A Democrat woman – who is a member of the party of science – testified in Congress before the House Judiciary GOP that everyone can define what a woman is for themselves. She didn’t stop there. When asked if she believed men can become pregnant and have abortions, she said ‘yes’.

To be clear, transgender men can become pregnant and have abortions. Men cannot at this time. God isn’t likely to redefine it.

Democrats clearly define a woman as a man who says he’s a woman.

Men aren’t allowed to kill the unborn moments before birth, but now men can have abortions. Okay then.

Aimee Arrambide was the Democrat Party witness. She is the executive director of the abortion rights nonprofit Avow Texas. This is who the Party is now. The party members are like victims of the body snatchers.

Watch:

Q: “Do you believe that men can become pregnant and have abortions?” –@RepDanBishop A: “Yes.” -Democrat witness pic.twitter.com/TfxboajSJU — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) May 18, 2022

Before this, Rep. Bishop exchanged words with Dr. Yashica Robinson. He wanted to know what a woman is.

She said, “I think it’s important that we educate people like you about why we’re doing the things that we do. And so the reason that I use she and her pronouns is because I understand that there are people who become pregnant that may not identify that way. And I think it is discriminatory to speak to people or to call them in such a way as they desire not to be called.”

This is so bizarre.

He pressed and she said that she’s a woman.

Then he said, you gave me an example. Can you tell me what a woman is?

Robinson – a doctor – repeated that she’s a woman.

He asked if she could get more “comprehensive.”

“That’s as comprehensive a definition as I will give you today,” Robinson said. “Because I think that it’s important that we focus on what we’re here for, and it’s to talk about access to abortion.”

Rep. Bishop said, “So you’re not interested in answering the question that I asked unless it’s part of a message you want to deliver…”

Yeah, so, no, she’s not interested.

These people are nasty and love to gaslight.

