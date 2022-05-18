Dr. Malone on The Pandemic Treaty Co-Opting Sovereignty of 194 Nations

The WHO Pandemic Treaty, which isn’t a treaty, no one signed or agreed to a treaty, is going to be expanded next week. The media and Biden Regime are hiding this and it’s extremely concerning.

Biden sent 13 amendments that turn our medical sovereignty and the sovereignty of 194 nations over to the Communist China – Bill Gates’ World Health Organization. It doesn’t just affect medical issues since it includes vaccine passports, forced injections, travel, and more. It’s a fraud but these globalist politicians will treat it as if it is legitimate.

The Epoch Times reported on it in some detail here. The Amendments to the fake treaty give unilateral powers to Dr. WHO – Tedros – a Communist China-Bill Gates-appointed head of the WHO. The Sentinel put up information here, here, here, here, and here. This isn’t a conspiracy – it’s happening.

In a Jan. 26 letter to a virtual meeting of WHO’s executive board, Loyce Pace, Assistant Secretary for Global Affairs of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) described “the importance of equity and equitable access to medical countermeasures and the negative impacts of misinformation and disinformation related to the pandemic. We agree that we must all do better, The Epoch Times writes. However, nowhere do the amendments address so-called equity.

Biden will sign this fake treaty next week. The WHO secretary general gets world sovereignty over pandemics. Dr. Malone said “this merits alarm.” It’s treated as a treaty and it’s not. “It’s political positioning.”

THE MEDICAL REGULATIONS FOR THE WORLD IN THE HANDS OF ONE COMMUNIST

What’s in play are the medical regulations. The White House proposed the amendments (Tony Fauci’s fingerprints are on it) that turn over sovereignty over any member state despite objections.

The WHO gets to decide what is a public health emergency. Tedros, who self-describes as a Marxist, will have complete power.

The WHO will get to do surveillance as Tedros wishes and he can get it from any source and do it without transparency. It replaces national sovereignty unilaterally.

It’s crazy.

Watch:



Related