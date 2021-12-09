Pathetic GOP Candidate Says “Republican Party Is Disgusting to Me”

M Dowling
A Republican primary candidate in Arizona finds the Republican Party “disgusting.” He doesn’t “respect Candace Owens anymore,” and wouldn’t invite her to a Christmas party.

It gets worse as it goes along on the Project Veritas undercover video.

When it comes to Donald Trump and potential fraud in the election, he says the opposite publicly from what he says in private. It’s quite pathetic.

Watch:


