Deeply Troubling Findings in WI 2020 Election

















The Wisconsin Committee on Campaigns and Elections hearing began on Wednesday, and it exposed some deeply troubling evidence, but it will be ignored.

Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman is leading an election review in the state. Investigators are calling for an audit of the 2020 election based on the findings.

Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington tweeted some of the findings from today’s hearing.

There are 119,283 ‘active voters’ registered who are over 100 years of age; 157,000 voters in Wisconsin have the same registration number; 42,000 inactive voters voted. And 64,000 people listed as voting in Nov. 2020 were switched to inactive voters AFTER the election. That is THREE TIMES the election margin. That’s just a snapshot of the problems with the voter rolls.

Harrington noted that there is “evidence Wisconsin’s voter rolls are artificially inflated before every election.” She tweeted that “576,976 or 15.9% of registered voters were turned to inactive after the 2016 election.” She further explained that there was a 72% turnout in November 2020 but it was actually a 90% turnout of “active” voters. “One big advantage of inflating the database is it makes the turnout look lower…it disguises…a lot of phantom ballots, or harvesting a lot of ballots.”

There are so many other irregularities, read on:

In Wisconsin, there are 119,283 “active voters” who have been registered for over 100 years! The number is over 500K when you add in inactive voters Third world country voter registrations! pic.twitter.com/ckhWKY7rjs — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) December 8, 2021

157,000 voters in Wisconsin have the same registration number Rigged! pic.twitter.com/8LU1cA8Rq7 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) December 8, 2021

There are 42,000 voters in Wisconsin who are currently listed as inactive in the August 2021 file, but nevertheless voted in November 2020 Major RED FLAG for phantom voters, which is DOUBLE the margin in the 2020 Election Scam! pic.twitter.com/6xY0bt95Kn — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) December 8, 2021

“The irregularities and red flags indicate a huge potential for nefarious actors to access the WI Voter Registration system and allow them to manipulate any voter’s status.” Wisconsin officials gave this access to Mark Zuckerberg’s Dem operatives! pic.twitter.com/Bo1Gi9c5AX — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) December 8, 2021

“The hack is in our voter registration rolls…” Dr. Frank can use Census data to predict ballots for all 72 counties in Wisconsin You know who was using Census data? The Democrat groups funded by Mark Zuckerberg pic.twitter.com/IzIrLoBZ40 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) December 8, 2021

“Somebody could register on 11/1 after the County had reported the registration rolls, they could vote in the election, and then they could be removed from the registration rolls before the next reporting date. And that is happening… And we’ve caught that.” pic.twitter.com/kj452g1h5j — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) December 8, 2021

Why inflate voter rolls? WI reported a 72% turnout in Nov. 2020 It was actually 90 PERCENT of “active” voters “One big advantage of inflating the database is it makes the turnout look lower…it disguises…a lot of phantom ballots, or harvesting a lot of ballots.” pic.twitter.com/Y75kdykyQs — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) December 8, 2021

Every single county in Wisconsin follows the exact same pattern of switching active voters to inactive and back again pic.twitter.com/h0T9VHtWU1 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) December 8, 2021

64,000 people listed as voting in Nov. 2020 were switched to inactive voters AFTER the election That is THREE TIMES the election margin pic.twitter.com/gib7TCnSGg — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) December 8, 2021

Smoking gun! “They made an agreement to swap cash for getting out the vote.” $8.8 million “swap” for turning out the vote in 5 Democrat heavy Wisconsin cities from Mark Zuckerberg’s CTCL pic.twitter.com/ya9KmjL5nc — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) December 8, 2021

Milwaukee used Facebook CEO’s money to target “LatinX and African American voters” to vote by creating an “edgy” but “tasteful” campaign to “harness” anti-police protests pic.twitter.com/Pe3ysvYSlu — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) December 8, 2021

“I don’t think they were serious about addressing Covid at all, it was all about getting out the vote from the inception.” They used Covid to cheat! pic.twitter.com/5DAPF6mBzd — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) December 8, 2021

