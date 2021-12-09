Deeply Troubling Findings in WI 2020 Election

The Wisconsin Committee on Campaigns and Elections hearing began on Wednesday, and it exposed some deeply troubling evidence, but it will be ignored.

Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman is leading an election review in the state. Investigators are calling for an audit of the 2020 election based on the findings.

Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington tweeted some of the findings from today’s hearing.

There are 119,283 ‘active voters’ registered who are over 100 years of age; 157,000 voters in Wisconsin have the same registration number; 42,000 inactive voters voted. And 64,000 people listed as voting in Nov. 2020 were switched to inactive voters AFTER the election. That is THREE TIMES the election margin. That’s just a snapshot of the problems with the voter rolls.

Harrington noted that there is “evidence Wisconsin’s voter rolls are artificially inflated before every election.” She tweeted that “576,976 or 15.9% of registered voters were turned to inactive after the 2016 election.” She further explained that there was a 72% turnout in November 2020 but it was actually a 90% turnout of “active” voters. “One big advantage of inflating the database is it makes the turnout look lower…it disguises…a lot of phantom ballots, or harvesting a lot of ballots.”

There are so many other irregularities, read on:


