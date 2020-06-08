Pathetic! Now Drew Brees wife is apologizing, she says, ‘We are the problem”

Drew Brees’ wife Brittany followed up her husband’s apology by apologizing. She said, “we are the problem.”

She’s right, she is the problem and so is Drew. Apologizing for skin color and then bowing to a shakedown mob is the problem.

Cringeworthy!

This is just embarrassing. Stop thinking that the mob acts in good faith. Stop bending the knee. They do not offer you forgiveness, they will just demand further humiliation! Drew Brees’ wife Brittany issues apology: ‘We are the problem’ https://t.co/9w5N39aWnm — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) June 7, 2020

She said they’ve been getting death threats. She didn’t say from whom.