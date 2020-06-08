Pathetic! Now Drew Brees wife is apologizing, she says, ‘We are the problem”

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Drew Brees’ wife Brittany followed up her husband’s apology by apologizing. She said, “we are the problem.”

She’s right, she is the problem and so is Drew. Apologizing for skin color and then bowing to a shakedown mob is the problem.

Cringeworthy!

She said they’ve been getting death threats. She didn’t say from whom.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply